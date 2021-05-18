Lavish House Sets Ready For Mahesh Babu-Trivikram's film

Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas after a gap of eleven years. The makers are yet to announce the title of the film. The film is expected to go on floors in a couple of weeks from now. This is going to be Mahesh Babu’s 28th film.

Latest news doing the rounds is that the film unit has begun pre-production work. The movie crew is said have erected a posh and lavish house set to shoot the movie. It is being said that the makers have spent huge bucks on the sets. A major part of the film is going to be shoot on the sets. It seems to be the heroine's house in the film. Rumors are doing the rounds that, Pooja Hegde or Kiara Advani are likely to play the female lead in the film.

It is being speculated that Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is likely to play a key role in the film. There’s no official confirmation, whether Shilpa Shetty has given her nod to the film or not.

On the career front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, under the direction of Parasuram who rose to fame with Geetha Govindam. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in the film. The film is scheduled to release next year during Sankranthi.