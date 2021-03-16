Lavanya Tripathi's Says 'Chavu Kaburu Challaga' Will Be Landmark Film In Karthikeya's Career

Sizzling actress Lavanya Tripathi is basking in the success of her last outing 'A1 Express' which featured Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. Now, she is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film 'Chaavu Kaburu Challaga'. It is for the first time, she will be sharing screen space with actor Karthikeya. The film is slated for release across the globe on March 19 which is only a few days away. Chaavu Kaburu Challaga will hit the screens this friday in theatres near you.

In a recent media interaction, she shared her association with Geetha Arts and revealed a few interesting things about the film. " Director Koushika Pegallapati wanted someone who is innocent similar to the character I played in Andala Rakshasi. However, she is quick to add that both are different roles. She says that Mallika's character in Chaavu Kaburu Challenge is that of a Vizag girl who looks a bit dusky. When she was asked to share her experience working with Geetha Arts as this is her third collaboration with them. She says, "It's fun working with family-like technician and crew. I love working with new directors as there is so much freshness in their storytelling. Geetha Arts always treats everyone as their own family."

Lavanya Tripathi also heaped praises on her co-star Karthikeya by saying, "He is a brilliant actor and the film is going to be a landmark film in his career."