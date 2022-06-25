Lavanya Tripathi's Happy Birthday Release Date Locked

Director Ritesh Rana is all set to enthral with his second movie Happy Birthday starring the gorgeous Lavanya Tripathi in an atypical role. Today, the makers came up with new release date of the movie. While it was initially planned for release on July 15th, the film will now release worldwide on July 8th.

Besides opting for an unusual concept, the director and his team is promoting the movie in an attractive and different manner. From the first look to teaser to recently released character introduction videos, Happy Birthday stood different in promotions from other movies. Particularly, the characters names are very funny and the costumes are different and interestingly designed. One can expect more crazy promotions from the makers, since the release date is not far away.

The film’s story takes place in a fantasy world and the coming-of-age content is bound to appeal to all age groups. Produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Pedamallu of Clap Entertainment, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili of Mythri Movie Makers present the movie.

Kaala Bhairava has helmed the music department, while Suresh Sarangam cranked the camera. Ritesh Rana himself provided the dialogues. Srinivas is the art director.

Cast: Lavanya Tripati, Naresh Agastya, Satya, Vennela Kishore, Gundu Sudarshan, and others.

