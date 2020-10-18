Undoubtedly, ‘RRR’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has been hitting the headlines ever since it went on floors. A few days back, Jr NTR and Ram Charan who will be seen in lead roles have resumed the shoot of the film. Currently, Rajamouli is working on Jr NTR’s teaser of Komaram Bheem which is all set to be out on October 23rd.

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of ‘RRR’. Here comes the latest update on Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’. If sources are to be believed, Rajamouli is planning to shoot an important action sequence and both the actors are expected to take part in the shoot. The thrilling fight sequence is likely to take place for ten days and the makers are all set to erect a set. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is yet to be made from the maker's end.

The film also has an ensemble cast which includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. Alia Bhatt will be essaying the role of Sita opposite Ram Charan while Ajay Devgan is all set to essay the father's role to Charan in ‘RRR’. The film will hit the big screens by the mid of next year. 'RRR' will be released in multiple languages.