Latest Update On Prabhas-Nag Ashwin Film

Rebel star Prabhas, is known for his stellar performances in films like Baahubali franchise, Mirchi, Darling, and a few others. Prabhas made a name for himself as an actor who can pull off any role with ease. One of the busiest stars in the film industry, he has more than two projects in his pipeline with Tollywood and Bollywood directors.

A while back, Prabhas has Okayed a project with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin and it was supposed to go on floors by this time. Somehow, it couldn’t go, as Prabhas was occupied with Prashanth Neel’s Salaar and Om Raut’s Adipurush apart from the delay in film production due to the COVID pandemic.

We have learnt from our trusted sources that Prabhas’ new film with Nag Ashwin will go on floors after Prabhas become free from his current projects. Prabhas will move on with Nag Ashwin's yet-to-be-launched film after the completion of Salaar and Adipurush.

On the career front, Prabhas is wrapping up the final portion of Radhe Shyam, which is likely to open in theatres by the first week of August. Prabhas will share screen space with Pooja Hegde. Radhe Shyam is set against the backdrop of Paris and features Prabhas as Vikram Aditya and Pooja Hegde as Prerna. The film is co-produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies.