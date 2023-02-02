Latest Update on Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Health Condition

Rajya Sabha MP and National Secretary of the YSRCP, Vijay Sai Reddy, went to see Tarak Ratna at a hospital in Bengaluru.

Tarak Ratna suffered a massive attack at the time of Nara Lokesh Padayatra last Friday.

While addressing the media, Vijay Sai Reddy said, "Tarak Ratna had brain damage due to a lack of blood circulation to the brain after a heart stroke. His treatment is progressing well. His heart is also functioning good and is responding to the treatment. Doctors are taking care of him."

He further thanked Nandamuri Balakrishna for the arrangements and moral support.

Taraka Ratna’s wife Alekhya Reddy is the daughter of Vijay Sai Reddy’s wife Sunanda’s younger sister.