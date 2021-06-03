Latest Update On Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli Film

Superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli will soon be joining hands for a new film. Ever since Rajamouli officially confirmed his collaboration with Mahesh Babu, there is widespread speculation over the cast and story of the film. The latest rumours making the rounds in Tolly circles is that the film is going to be over a treasure hunt set in a forest backdrop.

Looks like rumors have reached the ears of Mahesh, Rajamouli and the producer of the film KL Narayana. The producer of the film KL Narayana has slammed the rumors and stated that Rajamouli hasn’t locked any script for Mahesh Babu as of now, yet. He further added that the team will surely give any update about the film after the release of ‘RRR’.

In the meantime, Rajamouli is waiting for the release of RRR, which is slated for release on October 13, 2021. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, under the direction of Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh would feature as the female lead in the film. Watch this space for more updates.