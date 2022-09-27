Latest Update On Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel's Film

Young tiger Jr NTR is enjoying his free time after his previous release. He's however, engaged with film events for which he is appearing as a chief guest.

After the release of RRR, Jr NTR was not seen on the sets of any film. But that does not mean he doessn't have projects in hand. In fact Jr NTRR has an interesting line up of movies— one ith Koratala Siva and another with Prashanth Neel. However, there's no update about the progress of Jr NTR-Koratala Siva film yet.

But the latest we heard from our sources is that Jr NTR is going to essay dual roles in the Prashanth Neel film. The yet to be titled film is expected to go on floors in the middle of 2023. Jr NTR is perhaps getting a makeover for Prashanth Neel's film.

If you recall, on NTR's birthday on May 20, the first-look poster of NTR31 was unleashed by the makers. NTR sported a fierce look in the poster. The poster earned a lot of love and adulation from all quarters. Jr NTR's NTR31 is co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers & NTR Arts. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.