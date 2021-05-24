Latest Update On Jr NTR-Koratala Siva Movie

Young tiger Jr NTR and Koratala Siva film collaboration was announced a long back. Looks like, the makers of the movie are busy finalizing the rest of the cast and crew.

According to the latest updates, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has been approached to play the female lead in the film. If Kiara is really part of Jr NTR-Koratala Siva’s, then, it would be her third film in Telugu after Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu and Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama. She has earned a consider fan following in Tollywood with her two Telugu movies. While coming to music, Music director Anirudh is all set to compose music for Jr NTR’s yet-to-be-launched film.

Jr NTR and Koratala Siva will kick-start the shooting of the film, after the completion of their present projects ‘RRR’ and ‘Acharya’. The principal shooting of the film is likely to commence by early next year. More details about the film are awaited.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is awaiting the release of his much-awaited film ‘RRR’, which is being directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on October 13, 2021.