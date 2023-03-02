Latest Update On Bala Krishna #NBK108

Nandamuri Balakrishna has signed a new film with Anil Ravipudi. According to the latest reports, Balakrishna is all set to join the shoot from the 4 of this month. The shooting will go on for two weeks to complete major portions of the film.

Kajal Aggarwal is also expected to join the shoot of this schedule. Anil Ravipudi and Balakrishna are planning to wrap up the movie as early as possible.

In the meantime, Balakrishna's last film Veera Simha Reddy failed miserably at the box office. Veera Simha Reddy was directed by Gopichand Malineni.