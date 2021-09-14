Latest Update On Allu Arjun's Pushpa Part 2

Stylish star Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Pushpa' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Currently, the production of the film is progressing at a rapid pace. It is learnt that the crew is shooting a fight scene in Kakinada at Maredumilli forest. The film unit is expected to return to the city in a couple of days. After they return to Hyderabad, the makers will kick shoot a special song. The last schedule of Pushpa will be wrapped up with song and the makers are aiming for Christmas release.

The latest buzz doing the rounds on social media is about Allu Arjun's Pushpa part 2. It is being speculated that the second part of the film is going to revolve around Bunny's sister. Allu Arjun's Pushpa part 2 is going to be based on sister sentiment, if the buzz doing the rounds is any indication. The makers are said to be are looking for a Kollywood actress who would suit the role. It remains to be seen which actress will be finalized to play a key role in Bunny's Pushpa Part 2.

Pushpa film is directed by Sukumar and also features Mollywood star Fahadh Faasil, Kannada actor Dhananjaya and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad