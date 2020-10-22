The Latest Update On Narappaa!

Victory Venkatesh’s forthcoming flick ‘Naarappa’ has been in the news ever since it was announced. According to the reports, the makers of the movie have resumed the shoot of the film. Venkatesh is expected to join the sets next month. The makers of the movie are planning to shoot some flashback sequences of the film.

The first look and motion poster have already created a buzz amongst the fans and movie lovers. Naarappa is an official remake of Tamil hit ‘Asuran’. Venkatesh will reprise the role of Dhanush. The film Narappaa is being directed by Srikanth Addala and produced jointly by Kalaipuli S Thanu and Suresh Babu.

Venkatesh was last seen in ‘F2’ which turned out to be a profitable venture at the box office. It featured Varun Tej, Tamannah and Meereen Pirzada were seen in lead roles.