Latest Telugu Movie Colour Photo HD Print Leaked On Movierulz For Free Download

Recent Telugu release Colour Photo is an action entertainer directed by Sandeep Raj. The movie cast includes Suhas and Chandini Chowdary in the lead roles, while Comedian Sunil is seen in a negative role. The music is composed by Kaala Bhairava. Colour Photo produced by Sai Rajesh, is now streaming on Aha. Now, the movie has been leaked in HD print by the infamous piracy websites like movierulz, Tamilrockers, and 123movies.

The movie is about Jayakrishna (Suhas) an engineering student born into a poor family with a home-based dairy business and supports the family. Jayakrishna, who is black, falls in love at first sight with Milky Beauty Deepti Varma (Chandni Chowdhury) who is studying engineering in the same college. Deepti's elder brother Ramaraju (Sunil) always opposes their love. This is not the first time, these piracy websites have leaked many recent realised movies like Miss India. The website keeps changing its domain extension every single time. Despite stringent laws and a high court order blocking similar piracy hubs, Tamilrockers has not stopped being a troublemaker.