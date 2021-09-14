Latest Health Update On Sai Dharam Tej

Young Tollywood mega actor Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident on September 10. Currently, he is being treated at the Apollo hospital in Hyderabad. The doctors have informed the public through a statement that the collar bone surgery of Sai Dharam Tej went on smoothly.

The actor is said to be on the road to recovery. Doctors have not released any health bulletin about the actor. Sai Dharam Tej will continue to be in ICU for another few days, it is said.

Recently, Tollywood actor Gopichand paid a visit to Sai Dharam Tej at the hospitasl. The entire mega family too are often seen visiting the hospital to check on his health status.