Latest Health Update Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Contestant Noel Sean

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is hitting the headlines for many reasons. It wouldn't be wrong if we say that, the latest edition of Bigg Boss Telugu is receiving a lukewarm response from all the quarters. Recently, Noel Sean walked out of the house due to health issues. Noel has been sent out of the house to get better treatment.

During his exit, Bigg Boss dropped a hint that Noel might return the house once he will be fully recovered. Reliable sources say that Noel Sean has been admitted in a private hospital and he is undergoing treatment. It might take another two to three weeks for Noel to recover completely. There are very less chances for Noel to come to Bigg Boss house. Even if he comes, he may be evicted from the house.

