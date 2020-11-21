Lasya Manjunath Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 4

The world's biggest reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is hogging all the limelight since it’s launch. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been going on well and the contestants of the show have been making the show interesting with their fights. Finally, we are nearing to witness this week elimination, Nagarjuna is all set to show an exit door to one of the contestants from the nomination list.

It is worth mentioning that Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel, Ariyana and Monal saved from this week elimination with their audience support.

The last contestant that was evicted from the house was Mehboob, however, the latest one to leave the house is Lasya Manjunath. Although it's confirmed, the confirmation will only get this weekend. This piece of news will surely disappoint Lasya fans as her elimination came a huge shock to them. Take a look at the tweets





#BiggBossTelugu4 #Lasya Akka Eliminate Aindhi Antakadha. You tube lo Insta lo Chusa . Nijama Kadha @StarMaa Intha Unfair Ahh #Monal Ni Mathram Pampincharu Kadha 😭😭😭😭😭 — Srinivas (@SrinivasfanofRT) November 21, 2020