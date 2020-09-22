Lasya, Devi In Safe Zone This Week?

As the days are passing, the controversial show Bigg Boss is getting interesting. In the last weekend's episode, Nagarjuna taught the importance of 'Nominations Task' to the contestants and urged everyone to take nominations seriously. Recently, the process of nomination task (placing pictures in the fire) was completed in the house. Seven people got nominated for this week's elimination.

Devi, Lasya, Monal, Harika, Mehaboob, Ariyanna, and Kumar Sai are in the list. For the first time, Devi Nagavvali, Ariyana, and Lasya names are in the nomination list. Devi and Lasya are the strongest contestants in the house. They enjoy a good fan following in the two Telugu states. Fans of Devi and Lasya are urging on social media to vote for their favourite stars.

According to the reports, Devi and Lasya are expected to be the top five contestants of this season. Few sections of people are a bit surprised to see them in the nomination list. It is Bigg Boss, anything can happen at any point of time and any celebrity can be in the nomination list. Netizens started predicting that Lasya and Devi will be saved from this week's elimination. It is too early to predict, we will get answers by this weekend.

As per social media buzz, among Monal, Harika, Mehaboob and Kumar Sai, one of them will say goodbye to Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Who will face elimination this weekend is yet to be seen. Whom do you want to eliminate this week, let us know in the comments section below? We would love to hear from you.