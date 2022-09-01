Largo Winch Director's Satire on Pawan Kalyan

Do you remember Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi? The film was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and hit theatres in 2018. The film had ended as a huge disaster in Pawan-Trivikram's career.

Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi is back in the news after a long time. If you recall, Largo Winch movie director Jerome Salle had filed a case against Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi for plagarism.

Now, Jerome Salle has made another satirical tweet against Tollywood Power Star Pawan Kalyan even as the latter's fans are preparing in full swing for their demi-god's birthday celebrations. Pawan Kalyan's birthday is on Septemember 2, 2022. A total of 501 shows have been arranged for the special screening of PK's old movies worldwide.

Jerome Salle took to his Twitter and wrote that "Cool ! Do I have to bring a gift ? Like a script for example ... Check out the tweet posted by Jerome Salle :

Cool ! Do I have to bring a gift ? Like a script for exemple ...#PowerStarBirthday @PawanKalyan https://t.co/958USm8jEr — Jérôme Salle (@Jerome_Salle) August 30, 2022

In the meantime, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Bheemla Nayak. The film earned critical acclaim at the box office. PK has a slew of projects in his kitty which are in different stages of production.