Laksh Chadalavada's First Look Poster From Dheera Out

Promising young hero Laksh Chadalavada who is riding high with consecutive hits like Valayalm and Gangster Gangaraju is coming up with an action thriller ‘Dheera’. Recently, on the auspicious eve of Dussehra, the makers released a pre-look of the movie which got superb response. Today, wishing the actor on his birthday, they have unveiled the first look.

While the film’s pre-look showed the protagonist holding a flame bottle in his hand, the first-look poster revealed Laksh’s action-packed look. Besides holding the bottle, Laksh is seen lifting a man with the other hand. Sporting shades, he appears stylish in a hoodie and cargo pants. The poster also sees an ambulance and a gun. The first-look poster gives an impression that ‘Dheera’ will be high on action and Laksh will be seen in a massy character.

Vikranth Srinivas has opted to a distinctive subject for the movie. Dheera is being made under the prestigious banner of Sri Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara. It is presented by Chadalavada Brothers. Sai Kartheek, who has composed music for many super hit movies, is composing music for this movie. A previously released poster of Dheera impressed everyone.

Laksh Chadalavada, Neha Pathan, Soniya Bansal, Mirchi Kiran, Himaja, Naveen Neni, Bharani Shankar, Samrat, Bobby Bedi, Viva Raghav, Bhushan, Meka Ramakrishna, Sandhyarani and others are playing important roles in this film.

