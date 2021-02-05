Lahari Shari All Set To Make Her Presence In Telugu Film Zombie Reddy.

Lahari Shari is a well-known face on the small screen as she has carved her niche hard as a host and TV presenter. After working for a couple of years, she planned to take a shift in her career as she got a good offer in films. She created a unique place for herself in highly competitive media and entertainment industry. She flourishes via blending a dynamic on-camera presence with a creative mind, off-camera that has resulted in numerous super-hit shows, successful corporate events and over one million social media followers. She made her acting debut in the love drama Arjun Reddy (2017). Her role in the movie Arjun Reddy as an innocent nurse became an instant hit with the audience. She has acted in Arjun Reddy (2017), MalliRaava (2017) , Patel S.I.R (2017), Agnathavasi - Prince in Exile (2018), Paper Boy (2018), Srinivasa Kalyanam (2018), U kathe hero (2018), Thipparaa Meesam (Telugu) (2019), Zombie Reddy (completed) (2021), and Grama (Kannada) Ramapuram (Telugu) (filming) (2021). She has hosted several television shows before foraying into films.

Lahari Shari is all set for her upcoming movie is Zombie Reddy which is going to be released on 5th February 2021, 'Zombie Reddy', directed by 'AWE' director Prasanth Varma, is not going to hit the screens. Shot in the pandemic, the film will now release on February 5. The director, who is known for Rajasekhar's 'Kalki', added. Starring Teja Sajja of 'Oh Baby' fame, its trailer was recently unveiled by Prabhas. Anandhi, and Daksha Nagarkar are part of the cast. Also featuring Prudhvi, Get-Up Sreenu, Raghu Babu, Harshavardhan, RJ Hemanth, Lahari Shari, Kireeti, Hari Teja, Adhurs Raghu and Mahesh Vitta, the film is produced by Raj Shekar Varma on Apple Tree Studios. With the screenplay by Scriptsville, the film has cinematography by Anith. Music is by Mark K Robin. Sri Nagendra Tangala is the art director.

In August 2020, Prasanth Varma revealed some interesting details about the film and expressed confidence of international recognition. He said “The film revolves around coronavirus and is set up in Kurnool. How people of Kurnool save the world by stopping the pandemic is what my film is all about. It shows Kurnool and its people in a good light actually, so people don’t misunderstand the title.”

Lahari Shari is currently shooting for this film. It is also dubbed in Kannada with the said title Gramma. The film has a good star cast including Lahari Shari who is also going to play the leading role. The film revolves around the character played by Lahari Shari, which gives her a big break in her career. The other actors in the film include Likith Surya, Sudharani, and Satyaprakash in the pivotal roles, while it is directed by Hari Kiran, a known filmmaker in the South Indian film industry and produced by Hemanth Kumar. The music for the film is taken care by Ravikalyan, while the cinematography is carried out by J K Depak and J G Krishna.

Lahari Shari has been a known TV presenter and host for various political debates and talk shows. She has proved herself to be a lady who is a beauty with a brain. She took a plunge into the small screen industry working in the news domain with the TV show called Celebrations with ETV. Since then it was no looking back for the lady as she came up with one show to the other. Currently she is working with the TV channel called Studio N a popular Telugu TV news channel. She has been the host of two shows called Iddarammayilatho and Truth or Dare.

Now, with her films coming soon this year, she is all set to add another innings of film in her career and surprise her fans with a promising entertainment.