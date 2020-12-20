Lady Bigg Boss Winner Ruled Out, Ali Reza Predicts Final Result

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 has reached its final stage and the mini-screen audience are eagerly waiting to know about that contestant who is going to lift the most prestigious title. The grand finale is going to take place on Sunday and the show begins at 6 PM on Star MAA. As the grand finale episode is going to start soon, the debate amongst the fans on who would be the winner among the five contestants in the house has been intensified. The five contestants in the house are Sohel, Harika, Ariyana, Abhijeet and Akhil.

Not only fans but also celebs are supporting their favourite contestants in the house. The former Bigg Boss contestant Ali Reza said that he knows Sohel from the past eight years and he treats him like his brother. He further added that he is not supporting as he belongs to his community. Ali Reza said that Sohel asked him to support him before stepping into the house. Then Ali said that he would support him only if he plays his best. He added that some of the people are saying that, "Iam supporting Sohel because he is a Muslim, but there is nothing like that." He praised Sohel and said that he is very pure at heart and is genuine. Ali Reza told Sohel before entering the show that it is very important to create his own mark rather than winning the trophy. Sohel truly won the hearts of the folks and his fan base increased a lot.

It is all known knowledge that fans have already crowned Abhijeet as the winner of the show. But from a couple of days, rumours are doing the rounds that Ariyana could be the winner of the show. Now, with Ali Reza's statement lady Bigg Boss winner ruled out and let us wait and see who is going to win the title of this season.