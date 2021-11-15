Kurup Opening Weekend Collections

Dulquer Salman's latest release Kurup has earned glowing reviews from fans and public alike. The film is doing unstoppable business at the Kerala box office. The weekend shows in Kerala were fully occupied, as per trade pundits. Kurup is fast filling in theatres.

The real test for the film is going to begin from today. Talking about the film's collections, the total collections of Kurup so far is said to be Rs 1.45 cr. Yes, the film is doing steady business at the box office.

Kurup is jointly produced by Wayfarer Films of Dulquer Salman along with M-Star Entertainments. Apart from Dulquer Salman, the cast includes Indrajit Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Bharath Srinivasan in key roles.