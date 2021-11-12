Kurup Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers, Movierulz for Download

Kurup is a biographical crime thriller film written by K. S. Aravind, Jithin K. Jose, and Daniell Sayooj Nair based on the fugitive Sukumara Kurup and directed by Srinath Rajendran. The film features Dulquer Salmaan in the title role, along with Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sunny Wayne, Bharath Srinivasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Vijayaraghavan in supporting roles. The movie was released in Malayalam along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. The film has been made on a budget of Rs 35 crores.

However, despite The review of the movie from the audience is nothing to write home about. They say that the first half of the movie was a bit lagging while the second half was quicker. Dulquer makes this character very stylish, especially in the climax scene, but acting-wise, he's not up to the mark, feel the audience.

However, IMDb has given a good rating to the movie. The film database based on user reviews has given 8.9 rating to Kurup. Now, the movie has been leaked on websites like movierulz, Tamilrockers, and others. Yes. Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup has become the latest victim of piracy. We all know that copying of movies without the consent of the filmmakers is illegal. So, watch movies on the big screen only. Do not encourage piracy. If you come across pirated copies of any of the newly released movies, report them to the cyber cell.