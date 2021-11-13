Kurup First Day Collections: Dulquer Salmaan Movie Gets Fantastic Box Office Opening

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan's latest release Kurup has passed the audience test with flying colors. The film has earned rave reviews from critics and the public alike. Dulquer fans just can't stop gushing about the film. If you are curious to know about Kurup first-day box office collections, you have landed on the right page.

Talking about the box office collections, the film is said to have earned Rs 15 cr plus on its opening day at the worldwide box office. These are estimated figures and we think the film could have earned more or less around this number. The official box office figures of the film are yet to be known.

Kurup is jointly produced by Wayfarer Films of Dulquer Salman along with M-Star Entertainments. Apart from Dulquer Salman, the cast includes Indrajit Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Bharath Srinivasan in key roles.