Telugu audiences are widely watching Bigg Boss Telugu 4 which is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. The show has been in the news for a long time for multiple reasons. If you have been following the show regularly, you would have known that Kumar Sai who made a wild card entry in the first week of the show has become a soft target for the housemates.

One or the other housemates are picking fights with him. Sometimes, Kumar Sai will also argue with them to express his views, but none of them pay any heed to him. Everyone, it seems, is putting him in a corner in the show and he is gaining sympathy among the audience.

If you may recall, in the previous season, TV host Sreemukhi used to nominate Rahul Sipligunj all the time and that became a plus point for him, and finally he emerged as the winner of the previous season with the audience's support.

Currently, Kumar Sai is also facing the same thing and is getting nominated by everyone in the house, including Gangavva. In the initial stages of the show, the audience were not bothered much about Kumar Sai, but after Monday's episode, a few of them are believed to have changed their opinion on him.

According to reliable sources, Kumar Sai is getting huge support from show lovers who are witnessing each and every drama of the house. Generally, the audience will support the contestants who will struggle alone to bag the title of the winner.

Now, Kumar Sai is garnering more votes from the audience rather than others who are with him in the nomination list. It is left to see where the audience will take Kumar Sai. And it will be too early to talk about the winner's title because there is a lot of time to discuss it. Let us wait and watch will Kumar Sai be able to survive in the house in consecutive weeks? Watch this space for more updates.