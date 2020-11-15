Kumar Sai’s Re-Entry In Bigg Boss Telugu 4 To Save These Two Contestants?

‘Ee Rojulo’ actor Kumar Sai entered Bigg Boss Telugu 4 with a bang as the first wild card contestant, but was evicted by the audience after a two week’s stay. According to the reliable sources, Kumar Sai is all set to make a re-entry in tonight’s episode. Only few days left for the show come to an end and all strong contestants are in the house. Show organizers might be thinking strong contestants could get evicted from next week onwards that’s why they have given chance to Kumar Sai.

All Kumar Sai fans are going gaga over his re-entry but this piece of news will surely leave you all disappointed. Netizens are claiming that Show organisers are making him re-enter in the house to save makers' favourite contestants Lasya and Monal. If there is no re-entry of Kumar Sai, the audience would have eliminated Lasya or Monal from the house in the next week. Looks like to save them, makers could have planned Kumar Sai’s re-entry. There’s no doubt, Kumar Sai will be eliminated by next weekend. We are not saying on our own. Take a look at the tweet: