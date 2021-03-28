KTR Condoles Senior Tollywood Actor Nagaiah's Death

Actor Nagaiah, who is well known as Vedam Nagaiah breathed his last at the age of 77 on Saturday. He had been suffering from age-related health issues for the last few months.

Telangana MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Nagaiah. KTR further added that he liked the character, Ramulu in the film Vedam. The minister also said that he met Nagaiah in person and gave him financial assistance when he was not well.

Nagaiah, a resident of Desavaram Peta in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, was spotted by director Krish. He gave him an opportunity to act in Vedam. He acted in many other films like Nagavalli, Seema Tapakai, Okkadine, Ayyare, Gamanam and Balupu.

In an interview, Nagaiah said that "Krish spotted me on the streets of Hyderabad and called me to his office. When I went there, he asked me to tell a dialogue which was written on a piece of paper. As soon as I narrated it, he signed me up for a role in Vedam. We shot the film for over six months and soon after its release, many other filmmakers approached me with roles."