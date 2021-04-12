Telangana Minister K Taraka Rama Rao in his #AskKTR session on Twitter expressed his opinion on the film Jathi Ratnalu. He said that the movie is too hilarious and loved watching it. He answered various questions asked by netizens on Twitter.

Loved Jathi Rathnalu. Was hilarious 😆 https://t.co/8UwRkxpzmg — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 11, 2021

One of the fans shared a photo and asked that "Did he ever tried acting in Bollywood or Hollywood as he is looking just like a hero in the photo?" KTR shared a funny emoji for that question.

Now coming to Jathi Ratnalu, most of the filmy celebs and others liked the movie. A comedy-drama written and directed by Anudeep KV and bankrolled by Nag Ashwin under Swapna Cinema. The film was released in theatres on 11th March 2021 and it turned out as a superhit, now the film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 11th April 2021.

Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Faria Abdullah acted in the lead roles while Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Naresh were seen in supporting roles. Naveen, Priyadarshi, Rahul lived in their roles and made everyone laugh with their perfect comic timing. The film, Jathi Ratnalu created new records at the box office.