KRK's Sensational Comments on Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Icon star Allu Arjun is the man of the hour. Bunny's last outing Pushpa The Rise, featuring Rashmika as the female lead, has been making news for all the right reasons ever since it opened in theatres.

The film did extremely well at the box office. Pushpa was released in multiple languages. Talking about the Pushpa Hindi version, the film made a business of Rs 100 cr at the box office.

At the same time as Pushpa's theatrical release, even Ranveer Singh's much hyped movie 83 hit theatres. But the latter failed to create magic at the box office. The Hindi dubbed version of Bunny's Pushpa The Rise went on to become a huge profitable venture at the box office.

Film critic and trade analyst Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has made sensational comments on Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Bollywood actors. Here are the tweets posted by him: