Kriti Sanon's Next With Chehre Producer Anand Pandit?

Kriti Sanon is basking in the success of her recent outing—Bachchhan Paandey. The film starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film failed to perform well at the box office due to Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. Looks like 2022 is going to be a new year for Kriti Sanon as she has a slew of films in her kitty.

After Bachchhan Paandey, Kriti has two more big-ticket films slated for a release this year – Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan and multi-starrer film Aadipurush where she will be seen alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

On Wednesday, Kriti Sanon was spotted in Mumbai. She was seen arriving at Anand Pandit’s office, located in the Juhu neighbourhood of Mumbai. So far, there's no official announcement why Kriti met the producer, but buzz has it that Kriti Sanon's next film could be with Anand Pandit. An official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.