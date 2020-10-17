Kriti Sanon To Play Sita in Prabhas' Adipurush

Rebel star Prabhas is one of the most sought after actors in Tollywood. Recently, he announced his next project titled ‘Adipurush’ which is going to be directed by Om Raut. Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting to know who will play Sita's role in ‘Adipurush’. The latest news we hear is that Kriti Sanon has been approached by the makers of the movie. She forayed into Telugu films with ‘Nenuokaddine’ featuring Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

It is learned that Kriti Sanon has been approached to play the role of Sita while Prabhas is all set to play as Lord Rama. Still, it’s unclear, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be out from the makers of Adipurush. The principal shooting of the film is expected to kickstart in 2021 and is likely to hit the big screens by the middle of 2022.

As of now, Prabhas is occupied with Radhe Shyam and another yet to be titled film. The untitled film of Prabhas is going to be directed by Nag Ashwin. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan have been roped in to play key roles in the film.

It is worth mentioning that Prabhas’ motion poster from Radhe Shyam is all set to be out on October 23rd. Fans have been expecting that the filmmakers will release a teaser. But it is being said that the makers are planning to unveil the motion poster of the film. It is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the movie. It is slated for release in 2021. Watch this space for more updates.