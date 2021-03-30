Kriti Sanon Hires Telugu Tutor For Prabhas's Adipurush

For the first time, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Tollywood superhero Prabhas' film, Adipurush. The film is helmed by Om Raut and is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, and Prashant Sutar.

The grand celluloid is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. The movie is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. In the movie, Prabhas will be seen as Lord Rama whereas Kriti Sanon will be essaying the role of Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as a demon, Ravana.

The principal photography started on 2 February 2021, and the film is going to hit the theatres on 11th August 2022 and it will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and other languages.

In an interview, Kriti Sanon spoke about Prabhas and said that "When I first met him, I thought he was shy, but once we started chatting, we were unstoppable. He is a foodie, and loves feeding his co-stars."

Speaking about the role, the Lukka Chuppi actress told that, "When you’re telling a story that is not set in today’s times, you have to keep a check on your body language and dialogue delivery. With Om, I am in safe hands. I like his clarity on the film, and he is technically sound. This is the first time I am shooting a film that demands such extensive chroma work. It is a pan-India film, so I had to work on my Telugu.”

Now, the news is that Kriti Sanon has hired a Telugu tutor to learn Telugu for the film. It is said that she is going to dub in her own voice.