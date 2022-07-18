Krithi Shetty’s Stylish First Look Macherla Niyojakavargam Out!

The mass and action entertainer Macherla Niyojakavargam starring versatile star Nithiin is carrying enthusiastic reports. Billed to be a mass action entertainer with political elements, the film is being produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy on Sreshth Movies banner. Rajkumar Akella presents the movie.

Introducing Krithi Shetty as Swathi, her first look from the movie has been unveiled. The actress looks stylish in trendy yellow outfit with shades on. She can be seen enjoying her coffee here. Krithi Shetty is playing the leading lady opposite Nithiin in the movie and she has got a meaty role.

Catherine Tresa is the other heroine in the movie, where actress Anjali will be seen sizzling in a special number Ra Ra Reddy and the lyrical video received excellent response.

Nithiin is playing the role of an IAS Officer named Siddharth Reddy in this film being directed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy. Samuthirakani plays the main villain.

Prasad Murella is the camera man, while Mahati Swara Sagar is the music director. Mamidala Thirupathi has provided dialogues and Sahi Suresh is the art director. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor.

Macherla Niyojakavargam is scheduled for release on August 12th.