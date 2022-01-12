Krithi Shetty Owes Her Success To Uppena

Krithi Shetty is basking in the success of her recent outing Shyam Singha Roy. She made an entry into Tollywood with the movie 'Uppena'. The film was released last year in February. In less than a year, Krithi Shetty grabbed a plethora of opportunities. She has already worked with all the A List actors including the likes of Natural star Nani, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya.

As part of Bangarraju promotions, the Uppena actress spoke to the media. When asked how she felt working with big actors in Tollywood being just one film old, Krithi Shetty did not hesitate a moment to state that she owes her success to her debut movie Uppena. She also expressed her gratitude to the audience who encouraged and supported her. "The name and fame is all because of them," says Krithi.

She also adds that she was mesmerized by Ramya Krishna. She says that her role in Bangarraju will be high on energy.

She says that her confidence has seen a boost when compared to her debut movie. Now, she does not worry about crowds watching as she seems to have got enough courage to perform in front of people.

Post Uppena success, Krithi got a bunch of movie offers, but she has finalised only a few scripts depending on the roles which suits her

Krithi Shetty's Bangarraju is helmed by Kalyan Krishna. The music has been composed by Anup Rubens. The film stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna, Naga Chaitanya in key roles.