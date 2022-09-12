Krishnamraju’s Death: RGV Attacks Tollywood Top Stars

Veteran actor Krishnam Raju passed away on September 11, 2022. Krishnamraju last rites will be held today at Manakamamidi Farmhouse located in Moinabad, Chevella.

Telugu top actors from Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun to Naveen Polishetty have paid their tributes to the late legend.

In a series of tweets maverick film director Ram Gopal Varma slammed Tollywood celebrities.

He urged all the top actors to cancel the film shoot as a mark of respect to Krishnamraju. Check out the tweets here :

Also Read: BBT6 Week 2 Nominated Contestants

