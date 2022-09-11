Krishnam Raju Shared Special Bond With Prabhas

Tollywood hero Krishnam Raju passed away today at the age of 83 in Hyderabad. Prabhas is the nephew of Krishnam Raju and they share a very close relationship. Once Prabhas told Krishnam Raju, an inspiration for everyone in his family, and called him a true hero and diamond. Prabhas also said that he has learned many things from his pedananna. And Krishnam Raju also loves Prabhas to the core. Many times, he supported Prabhas and always stood by his side.

Krishnam Raju acted in more than 183 feature movies in his career. He made his film debut with the 1966 film Chilaka Gorinka produced and directed by K. Pratyagatma. Krishnam Raju had won five Filmfare Awards South and three state Nandi Awards.

Here are some unseen pics of Krishnam Raju and Prabhas.

Krishnam Raju's Unfulfilled Last Wish