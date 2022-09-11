Krishnam Raju Mortal Remains at Jubilee Hills For Last Respects

The last rites of Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju will be performed on Monday. His mortal remains were shifted to his residence and the body will be kept there till Monday afternoon. Fans can pay their last respects till Monday afternoon. Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, Murali Mohan, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, directors Trivikram, Raghavendra Rao, and others paid tributes to Krishnam Raju.

Telangana CMO tweeted that "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to conduct the last rites of his dearest friend and former Union Minister Krishnan Raju with official ceremonies. CS Somesh Kumar will make arrangements as per CM's orders."

Krishnam Raju also known as Rebel Star, acted in more than 180 films and remained a trendsetter with his rebellious characters. He stepped into the film industry with the movie 'Chilaka Gorinka' in 1966. Later he acted in many movies.

Krishnam Raju died today. In a statement by the AIG hospitals, "Krishnam Raju succumbed to severe pneumonia and its complications on 11.9.22 and expired at 3.16 am today due to cardiac arrest."

