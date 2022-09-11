Krishnam Raju Last Movie With Prabhas

Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju who was battling Diabetes mellitus, coronary heart disease, heart dysfunction, and other problems breathed last today in a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was suffering from some diseases for the last few days.

Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju, also known as Krishnam Raju was born in 1940. He made his debut with Chilaka Gorinka in 1966 which won him a Nandi Award. In his film career spanning more than four decades, he acted in various films.

Prabhas and Krishnam Raju acted together in the film, Radhe Shyam and it marks the on-screen reunion of both of them after Billa and Rebel. It is said that Krishnam Raju acted in the film on the request of Prabhas.

Krishnam Raju acted in the film, in the role of Paramahamsa. Krishnam Raju's scenes with Prabhas came well in Radhe Shyam. Radhe Shyam, a period romantic drama film written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Financed by UV Creations and T-Series, and was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde acted in the lead roles. Set in Italy of 1970s, the film tells the story of Vikramaditya, a palmist, who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana.

