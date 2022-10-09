Krishnam Raju Immortalised By Prabhas Fan

Tollywood actor UV Krishnam Raju died on September 11. He is survived by wife Syamala and three daughters, Praseedi, Prakeerthi and Pradeepthi. He died of failure of multiple organs. He had been struggling with health issues for the last few days.

Krishnam Raju, one of the most talented actors in the Telugu film industry. He enjoys a huge fan following. He was a non-controversial personality in both film industry and public life. He got the name of Rebel Star in Tollywood. His movies created a history in the world of cinema. He is the first hero to receive Andhra Pradesh government's film awards - Nandi institutioned in 1997. He also won various awards. He also acted with his nephew, Prabhas in the movies like Billa, Radhe Shyam, etc. Krishnam Raju was last seen in the movie, Radhe Shyam. We all know thar Prabhas is also one of the most of talented stars in the Telugu film industry. Prabhas loves his uncle to the core.

Now, the news is that a statue of Krishnam Raju was made by an artist from Pithapuram. The statue was displayed at an art exhibition held in Ongole on Saturday. National Art Exhibition was organized at Ambedkar Bhavan by Srishti Art Academy. The statue of Krishnam Raju displayed at the Ambedkar Bhavan stood as special attraction. Many people stood by the statue and took selfies.

Krishna, who hails from Pithapuram of Kakinada district said that he created the statue of Krishnam Raja out of his love for Prabhas. He further stated that he worked hard for about 30 days to make the statue out of fibre. He said that the statue will be presented to Prabhas as a gift. He also said that he has made a few statues of political leaders and cricketers so far.

