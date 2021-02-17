Krishnam Raju Cameo in Prabhas's RadheShyam?

Rebel star Prabhas' forthcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' has been in the news for a long time. Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raju shared a picture of him with Prabhas. They both were seen in vintage attire.

Sharing the picture, Krishnam Raju wrote ”Reminiscing the 70s with Prabhas Let’s go back in time with Radhe Shyam on 30th July!”. The picture went viral in no time. Speculations are doing the rounds that Krishnam Raju could appear in a cameo role. Before jumping to a conclusion, we will wait for an official confirmation from makers end.

The film is directed by Radha Krishna of Jilla fame and it is all set to hit the big screens on July 30, 2021. Apart from the lead pair, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film Radhe Shyam also features Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Sathyan and Sasha Chettri in the crucial roles.