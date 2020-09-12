Krishnam Raju To Be A Part Of Adipurush?

Rebel Star Krishnam Raju is currently not acting in the movies. He handled the responsibilities of production also to his daughter. Meanwhile, we are hearing the reports that the actor will play a crucial role in Prabhas' Adipurush. The buzz is that the role is very limited one with less duration. Om Raut is the director of the film.

After Yevade Subrahmanyam, Krishnam Raju did not act in any film. The makers want to have Krishnam Raju on board for this prestigious film. The talks are already going on regarding the same but there is no clarity on the same yet.

The film unit is currently hoping to begin the shoot of the movie by the end of the year. Saif Ali Khan is on board to play the lead antagonist in the film.