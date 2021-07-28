Krishnam Raju To Announce MAA Elections 2021 Date Soon

The movie artists association (MAA) election has become the hottest topic on social media. This year, MAA elections are going to be tough for the contenders, as they have been pressuring the committee to hold the elections at the earliest. Everybody is eagerly waiting to know when the MAA elections will be held. The latest we hear is that the date of MAA elections is expected to be out this weekend. Krishnam Raju, who happens to be the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, is set to decide the date of MAA elections.

It is being said that 15 members of MAA executive council seem to have written a letter to Krishnam Raju and they are urging him to hold the elections at the earliest. In a letter sent to him, the Executive council members stated that the last MAA governing body was elected in 2019 and they weren't able to hold elections last year due to COVID19 pandemic. So, the current governing body doesn't have the right to continue for another year.

A majority of the MAA members are urging the Disciplinary Committee chairman to take a final call on MAA elections. They are requesting to schedule the MAA elections as early as possible. Generally, for the Executive Committee meetings, MAA President would take the chair but for this current meeting, Krishnam Raju will occupy the chair since the tenure of MAA governing body has ended. The executive committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Krishnam Raju and the association would take a final call on MAA elections by this weekend.