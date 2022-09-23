Krishna Vrindha Vihari Twitter Review

Naga Shaurya's much-awaited film Krishna Vrindha Vihari has hit the theatres from today. The film met with positive reviews from all quarters. The film is helmed by Anish R. Krishna and it is produced by Usha Mulpuri under the banner of Ira Creations. Here's what the audience has to stay about the film:

#KrishnaVrindaVihari First Half Report Decent First Half With Good Blend of Comedy And Love Story👍@IamNagashaurya Is Superb As Krishna,@ShirleySetia shines Interval Block Is Good👌 stage Set Well for 2nd half!#NagaShaurya #ShirleySetia #Cinee_Worldd — cinee worldd (@Cinee_Worldd) September 22, 2022