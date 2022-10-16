Krishna Vrinda Vihari OTT Release Date Confirmed

Krishna Vrinda Vihari OTT Release: Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya's recent flick Krishna Vrinda Vihari is all set to start streaming on the OTT platform. As per official sources, Krishna Vrinda Vihari digital rights have been bagged by none other than Netflix India. So, all you fans of Naga Shaurya, get ready to watch Krishna Vrinda Vihari on OTT platform.

Krishna Vrinda Vihari OTT release date has been confirmed. The film is all set to start streaming on the digital platform on October 23.

Krishna Vrinda Vihari starred Naga Shaurya, Shirley Setia, Vennela kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and Radhika Sarathkumar in key roles. Annish Krisna has directed the movie while Swara Sagar Mahathi has scored the music.