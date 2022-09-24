Krishna Vrinda Vihari First Day Collections: Naga Shaurya Movie Gets Good Opening at Box Office

Young actor Naga Shaurya's latest release Krishna Vrinda Vihari has passed the test of audience with flying colors. The film has taken off to a flying start at the box office. As per reports from trade pundits,

Krishna Vrinda Vihari has opened to positive response from all quarters. Naga Shaurya and the film unit celebrated Krishna Vrinda Vihari success in Hyderabad. Naga Shaurya has expressed his gratitude to the audience for supporting and encouraging the film.

Talking about the collections, Krishna Vrinda Vihari has managed to earn Rs 1.5 cr on the opening day at the box office. The premiere collections of the film are said to be $16k from USA alone. It remains to be seen how much the film would earn by the end of its theatrical run.

The other two films which also hit theatres on Friday—Alluri and Dongalunnaru Jagratha received lukewarm response. But Naga Shaurya's Krishna Vrinda Vihari has received positive talk from movie buffs. Krishna Vrinda Vihara is directed by Anish R. Krishna. The film was produced by Naga Shaurya's mother Usha Mulpuri under the banner—Ira Creations.