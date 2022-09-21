Krishna Vrinda Vihari First Day Collection Prediction

Young actor Naga Shaurya's forthcoming film Krishna Vrinda Vihari is set for a grand theatrical release on September 23, 2022. Just two days left for the film to see the light of the day. The film's trailer, teaser, and songs have piqued the interest of the audience.

The advance booking of tickets for Naga Shaurya's Krishna Vrinda Vihari looks promising. Trade analysts predict that Krishna Vrinda Vihari might earn approximately Rs 3 cr plus on its opening day at the box office.

If the film receives positive word of mouth, then, there is no stopping the film at the box office.

The film is helmed by Anish R. Krishna and it is produced by Usha Mulpuri under the banner of Ira Creations.

Shirley Setia will be seen as the female lead in the film.

