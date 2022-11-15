Krishna Immortalized The Role of Alluri Sitaramaraju: AP CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of Super Star Sri Ghattamaneni Krishna, the Andhra James Bond who has a large following in his long innings in Tollywood.

The actor has immortalized the role of Alluri Seetarama Raju in the film and has many hits in his illustrious career, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to his actor son Mahesh Babu and other bereaved family members.