Kranti Joins Rs 100 Cr Club

Sandalwood actor Darshan's recent release Kranti has become the talk of the town on social media. Kranti is trending across all social media platforms. The latest news doing the rounds is that Kranti has joined the elite Rs 100 cr club.

Kranti made the business of Rs 100 cr in just three days of its release. Darshan and the filmmakers have thanked the audience for encouraging them. It will take another few days for the film to enter the profit zone.

The film is performing well at the Sandalwood box office. Kranti is directed by V Harikrishna. The film is likely to have a digital release after the completion of the theatrical run. Kranti would start streaming on Prime Video by the end of March.