Krack Pre-Release Business: How Much Will Ravi Teja Movie Earn Worldwide?

Ravi Teja's upcoming film 'Krack' has been talk of the town since its inception. Only two days left for the movie to open in theatres. The film has created much hype amongst the audience thanks to the trailer, posters and teaser which went viral on all social media. The movie trailer and teaser received a positive response from all quarters. Some of the are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screens. Expectations are riding high on this project. Recently. Krack has completed the censor formalities and received U/A certificate. The movie has done the pre-release business of Rs 13 Cr.

Nizam: Rs 4.2 crore

Ceeded: Rs 2.8 crore

Andhra: Rs 6 crore

Total Pre release Business of Krack: Rs 13 Cr

The Telugu-language action thriller film is written and directed by Gopichand Malineni. Based on multiple true incidents that took place in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it also marks Shruti Haasan's comeback in Tollywood films.