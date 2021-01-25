Krack OTT Release May Be Postponed: Here's Why

Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan's KRACK has gone on record-breaking ever since it hit the screens on January 9. The film has kept cash registers ringing at the box office. It is worth mentioning here that Ravi Teja's KRACK has entered into a profit zone. The film is doing fantastic business at the box office. We are damn sure that the film would perform very well at the box office.

But the fact that KRACK had strong content and it was packaged well, meant that the film set to box office on fire and raked in large amounts of money at the ticket counters. The film has achieved several feats and broke several records because the film is having a dream run at the box office.

According to the latest reports, Ravi Teja's KRACK is scheduled to premiere on Aha from January 29. Looking at the collections of KRACK, the makers of the movie are requesting Telugu top producer Allu Aravind who's the owner and founder of Aha to postpone the premiers from January 29 to February 9th as the movie is running to packed theatres in most areas due to positive talk about the film. It remains to be seen whether Allu Arjun will agree with KRACK's latest decision or not.

Apart from Ravi Teja, the film also features Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani and Mouryaani. The immense hard work put in by the team of KRACK has paid off handsomely. Keep watching this space for more updates.

